Newly proposed regulation on water heaters, what you should know

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Biden Administration has a proposal to help cut down energy cost. The U.S. Department of Energy are turning their attention to water heaters, right now.

We all use a water heater daily. The goal of this proposal is to update the standards on efficiency which have not been updated in 13 years. Officials say the new regulations to impose energy efficiency standards would save consumers $11.4 billion on energy and water bills annually.

The regulations, which would take effect in 2029, would require all new electric water heaters to use heat pumps to reduce a carbon dioxide leak. Water heaters account of 13% of all Americans' annual residential energy use and utility costs.

The new pumps are twice as efficient as the older models. Water heaters typically cost between $500 - $800 and are often replaced over the life of the home.

Although the new regulations might initially make water heaters more expensive, consumers should recoup costs over time. It's estimated that the new regulation would save Americans on average $1,800 over the life of their water heater.