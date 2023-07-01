Ohio State trustees propose 3% tuition increase for incoming freshmen

The Ohio State Board of Trustees also plans to increase tuition for graduate students.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University’s Board of Trustees will meet Friday to discuss a proposal to increase the price of tuition for the incoming freshman class.

The board of trustees plans to increase tuition and fees by 3% just over a month before fall semester classes start.

The 3% increase would raise the tuition for Ohio residents to $12,859 — a $374 change in price. Students who don’t live in Ohio would see a 5.2%, or $1,269, price increase.

Housing and dining costs for those students would also increase by 3%.

Undergraduates who are returning to campus will not see their tuition increase because of the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee, an initiative from the university that freezes tuition costs for each cohort of students.

If the tuition increase proposal is approved, the incoming freshman class would be locked into that price for four years because of the university’s tuition guarantee.

The board of trustees is also proposing a 3.8% tuition increase for graduate students who live in Ohio and a 4.2% increase for students who live out of the state. This would equate to a $500 price change for those in Ohio and a $1,629 change for those out of state.