Early voters urge Ohioans to do research, cast ballots for August special election

TOLEDO, Ohio — Voters in Ohio will decide upon a single issue come August 8. If passed, Issue One would require 60% of voters to approve any change to the state's constitution, up from the 50% majority to add an amendment currently.

Early voting in Ohio started July 11. Reports from many locations across the state show lines or an increase in the number of people casting ballots early from previous years.

"It's a vote that's often forgotten," Scott Chappuis said as he was voting early. "This is where, being 33 years old, this is something that I want to exercise my right to vote. Even if it's during the summer, even if it's a time like now. Every vote is so important."

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office explains Issue One as follows:

"Issue 1 asks eligible Ohio voters to consider an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio proposed by a two-thirds majority of the Ohio General Assembly. The amendment, if approved, would elevate the stands by which the Constitution of the State of Ohio may be amended. Any newly proposed constitutional amendment placed on a statewide ballot must receive at least 60 percent of the vote to be approved. Any initiated petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio that is filled with the Secretary of State on or after January 1, 2024 must contain the signatures of at least five percent of the eligible voters residing in each county of the state. Finally, the amendment specifies that new signatures may not be added to an initiative petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio once it has been filed with the Secretary of State on or after January 1, 2024."

That change has a lot of people in northwest Ohio talking.

"It's not only about abortion, it's about women's care," Barbara Klopfenstein said as she voted early. "They can go, people that cannot afford to go, can have health care reasonably."

Opponents of Issue One agree, saying the proposal is designed to make it harder for Ohio voters to approve a measure in November to protect abortion rights.

Supporters of Issue One say it is necessary to make it more difficult to frivolously change Ohio's constitution and to block outside special interests from influencing policy in Ohio.