LIST | Sites with free Thanksgiving dinners available

Some sites require reservations and calling ahead. Check the list for each site's requirements.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving may look different for many people this year amid the pandemic, but several local churches and organizations are working to make sure as many people as possible have a holiday meal.

The following list of free meals was compiled by the Toledo Diocese. Please note that some locations require you to call ahead to arrange your meals (for example, Augsburg Lutheran Church requires a call BEFORE Thanksgiving to be placed on the list for meal delivery; see listing below).

If you work with a church or organization that is providing free meals for Thanksgiving, please text your information to 419-248-1100 or email AllWTOLNewsTips@wtol.com to be added to this list.

Also CAN YOU HELP? Catholic Charities are still in need of donations of turkeys, yams, sides, etc. to help fill the need for about 275 meals to go. Donations can be dropped off at the Helping Hands of St. Louis address, 443 Sixth St., Toledo above between 9-3. You can also call 419-691-0613 or email helpinghands@bex.net

THURSDAY, Nov. 19

11 a.m.-1 p.m. -- Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, corner of Cherry and Summit streets. Carryout meals only. No bus/van or other transportation services this year.

TUESDAY, Nov. 24

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. -- Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 Sixth St., Toledo. 419-691-0613. Carryout Thanksgiving lunch. Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 27.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25

Noon-1:30 p.m. -- MLK Center-Kitchen for the Poor, 650 Vance St., Toledo. 419-241-2596. Carryout Thanksgiving lunch. Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 27.

Noon-1:30 p.m. -- St. Paul's Community Center, 230 13th St., Toledo. 419-255-5520. Carryout Thanksgiving lunch. Closed on Thanksgiving Day.

THURSDAY, Nov. 26

*DELIVERY ONLY - must call ahead -- Augsburg Lutheran Church. To place an order, call or text Cindy at 419-308-6302 with your name, address, phone number and number of meals requested. You will receive a call back within three days to confirm. Meals will be delivered after 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Pilgrim Church, 1375 Sylvania Ave., Toledo. 419-478-6012. Carryout Thanksgiving dinners.