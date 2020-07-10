Outreach center offering 'To-Go' Thanksgiving meals

Helping Hands of St. Louis is changing their annual plans to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The COVID-19 pandemic has put many events on hold this year but not an annual Thanksgiving event helping those in need.

Helping Hands of St. Louis located on 443 Sixth Street serves Thanksgiving fixings for hundreds of low-income and homeless individuals every year.

Volunteers prepare and serve the food in a kitchen and then the community sits and eats together inside a dining room. But because there's no air-filtration in the dining room, nor enough room to social distance, bagged Thanksgiving lunches will be handed out outside instead.

"We are working on something to keep our staff warm while they're passing the meals out," said Sue Shrewsbery, Director of Helping Hands.

Meme Boose, a cook at Helping Hands said she is concerned about where the community can sit down and eat the food after taking it to go, especially since it will be cold.

What Boose and Community Service Coordinator, Vanessa Garrett, will miss most is seeing familiar faces conversing and enjoying a holiday together.

"I kind of feel kind of sad because I don't see all of my elderly people like I'd like to see them. Me, I'm a worrier. If I can't see my elderly people, I ride around trying to see where I can see them at because I miss them," Garrett said.

The bagged meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

The center is beginning to take food donations for the holidays including turkey, stuffing, canned and regular sweet potatoes, and potatoes. Donations can be dropped off at 443 Sixth Street.