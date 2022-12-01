Shobu by Kengo fresh sushi restaurant to open at Hollywood Casino

The restaurant plans to open in late 2022 and will feature exclusive dishes.

Chef Kengo Kato will be opening his third Toledo restaurant in late 2022 when Shobu by Kengo opens at the Hollywood Casino.

In a partnership with the casino, Kato's restaurant will feature popular dishes from his other restaurants, Kengo Sushi & Yakitori and Kato Ramen, as well as new and original dishes that will be exclusive to his Hollywood Casino location.

Kato attributed the support he received from Toledo residents to his success.

"I'd like to thank the greater Toledo area for the support over the past seven years," he said. "This city has not only been the backbone of our success, but it has fulfilled my dream of expressing my art on multiple stages. Toledo is bursting with enthusiasm and heart, and I couldn't be prouder to call it my home."

In addition to the food, which will include fresh ingredient sushi, the dining experience will also be an important factor for the restaurant.

General Manager of the Hollywood Casino Toledo Brad Hirsch said, "Our guests will enjoy an intimate yet high-energy dining experience featuring the unmatched attention to detail that has made Chef Kengo Toledo's top sushi chef."

Shobu by Kengo will also need a staff to run the restaurant. A job fair for those interested in employment will be held on Wednesday, July 20 from noon - 4 p.m. in the H Lounge of Hollywood Casino. Open positions include Chef de cuisine, servers, hostesses and more.

