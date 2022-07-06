Downtown favorite Lowrider Café celebrates three year anniversary

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be followed by a short reception.

Local restaurant Lowrider Café will be celebrating its three year anniversary this month, an important milestone for the owners who want the business to be more than just a restaurant -- they want it to be a community center for all.

For the past three years, the Lowrider Café in downtown Toledo has served visitors Texas and Cali cuisine that remains deeply rooted in Mexican traditions. In addition to their dishes, Lowrider also serves coffees, espressos, frappes, smoothies and Mexican sodas.

On July 24, the restaurant will observe their three-year anniversary. The ceremony, which will be overseen by the Northwest Ohio Hispanic Chamber, will include a ribbon cutting and short reception. The ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 24 at their downtown location.

Lowrider's food and fare can also be ordered online via their website or for delivery using Grubhub or Uber Eats. A food truck that includes many of Lowrider's menu items can also be found at 222 N. Summit St. in the evenings.

Military service members and first responders are eligible for a 10% discount at the café. Birthday discounts are also offered.

Lowrider's dine-in and take out location is located at 316 N. Michigan St. where they are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.