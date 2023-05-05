Bowling Green HS baseball team visits the 'new' Myles Pizza in South Carolina

Owner Chip Myles got a visit from the Bowling Green Bobcats baseball team on Thursday.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A former Bowling Green pizza legend is whipping his popular pies once again in a new home, and on Thursday, he saw plenty of friendly faces.

The Bowling Green High School Bobcat baseball team made a stop at the new Myles Pizza Pub location in Greenville, South Carolina, while on a regular season trip in the area.

"Thanks to the Bowling Green Bobcat Baseball team for visiting with us and enjoying pizza while in Greenville," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "These are meaningful moments that we cherish!"

Myles Pizza Pub was a staple in the Bowling Green community for over 40 years, making hand-crafted pies for college students and community members. But after four decades, in 2016, owner Chip Myles closed up the restaurant to retire to South Carolina.

For those in northwest Ohio still interested in grabbing a slice of Myles-quality pizza, former employee Abraham Valle is making them at Half Time Pizza at 7702 W. Bancroft St. in Toledo.