Get Cheesy for Cheese!

Whisps seeks a cheese lover for its next social media campaign. Pay is $10,000 and unlimited cheese snacks for approximately 30 hours of work.

WISCONSIN, USA — Cheese…smooth, creamy, tangy, delicious…

If you’re a cheesehead, Whisps Cheese Crisps is looking for you (mice not included)! The Wisconsin-based business seeks a creative (and hungry) spokesperson to flaunt its product via social media.

For one year, you’ll work alongside the Whisps marketing team to help create cheesy content for the brand. And the best part? You get paid $10,000 in cash and get free Whisps for a year.

The company will use platforms like Facebook and Instagram to share your content, making it nationally seen.

To enter, make a cheesy video, write a brief song, dance around in an orange tutu and sprinkle yourself with orange powder…whatever floats your boat and impresses the judges.

“There are two things I consumed almost every day over the course of the past year: cheese and content,” said Ilana Fischer, CEO of Whisps. “It was obvious that our next Big Cheese Search should focus on finding one of those talented content creators and challenge them to take their work to the next (cheesy) level.”

Winner will produce cheese-related content on a bi-monthly basis (roughly a 30-hour total commitment) over the next twelve months.

Details to enter can be found here. Deadline is July 18.