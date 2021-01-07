Swig takes a swing at ballgame fare, hits a home run with its classic dogs

From a classic Chicago hot dog to a spicy take on chili cheese fries, Swig's mastered the art of summer comfort food

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — If you're looking for ballgame fare without the ballgame chaos, Perrysburg's Swig knocks American classics right out of the park.

That's not to say it doesn't have creativity on its menu — it does in spades — but, the restaurant simply shines when it comes to its quality dogs.

The Chicago dog, for instance, hits the nail on the head. The best hot dog this writer's ever had has come from a food stand on the side of the road in the city's Uptown neighborhood. Swig's take on the Midwestern staple comes with respect and authenticity.

Chicken wings are another sure bet at the Perrysburg shop. The Frankenstein version is a tasty mix of your favorite wing flavors: spicy garlic sauce, ranch seasoning and crumbles of bleu cheese spattered on top. Bleu cheese is best of course in crumbled form and it adds just the right amount of tang, paired with the spicy sauce and cool ranch it is everything you're hoping for without the need for a dipping cup on the side.

The wings at Swig are massive, so you won't end up hungry. Plus, they manage to have a crispy outer layer without the need for extra breading.

The restaurant even has its own spicy take on everyone's favorite chili cheese fries. The "Woah Fries" come draped in a chorizo fundido, topped with tomatoes and scallions for a little extra flair.

You can visit Swig at 219 Louisiana Ave. Perrysburg, OH 43551. It's hours are as follows:

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.