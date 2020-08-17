'Catcher' will greet students and help them throughout the school year.

BRYAN, Ohio — Bryan City Schools welcomes Catcher the therapy dog for the 2020-2021 school year. The 2-year-old Labrador retriever is the newest addition to the school district.

A district spokesperson says Catcher will be there to welcome students back to the classroom this week. He'll be available to support students in classroom, small group or individual settings.

The therapy dog at Bryan City Schools will be there for students and staff. Catcher will help with social-emotional needs of students, such as self-control, empathy, and confidence, among many other things, a district spokesperson explains.

He's trained to provide affection, comfort, and support during these uncertain times. He's trained to help to create a diversion to unpleasant thoughts or situations and to improve the overall positive atmosphere of Bryan City Schools.

Bryan City Schools has had school therapy dogs since 2004. Catcher trained with The Ability Center of Greater Toledo and was in the Canine Student Teacher Program in Tiffin working with his foster family. The district holds fundraisers throughout the year to pay for the training and needs of its therapy dogs.