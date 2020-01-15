TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library (TLCPL) is expanding one of its animal-themed programs that connects children, books, and our four-legged friends.

Starting in February, you'll see the Sit, Stay and Read program in other branches.

Currently, the program is at the Sanger and Holland branches on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

The program is a great way for first and second graders to practice their reading with a non-judgmental listener - licensed therapy dogs. The therapy dogs also benefit from socialization.

RELATED: ProMedica introduces the use of a dual-purpose canine

RELATED: New K-9 training center to help those with disabilities

RELATED: Toledo library launches program to help people connect with their family history

"Therapy dogs are trained to sit and listen to the kids read and for kids who like dogs but maybe are still struggling with books. It's a good experience for them and they associate books with something they enjoy," said Nancy Eames, Youth Services Coordinator for the library.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library has 20 locations. Check toledolibrary.org to find all of the dog programs in your neighborhood.

In addition, the library is continuing its partnership with the Lucas County Auditor and Lucas Canine Care and Control to issue dog licenses license renewals for Lucas County dogs at all of its locations.

Dog licensing begins annually Dec. 1. Licenses purchased after Jan. 31 will be assessed a penalty fee of $25 per dog.

And coming this spring, library branches are also hosting "Hug A Pup" events, where patrons can meet the new service dog pups from The Ability Center. "Hug a Pup" is a socialization event for the puppies in the Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence's (ADAI) Puppy Smart Start Program.

The Sit, Stay, Read program is expanding to more Toledo Lucas County Public Library branches.

WTOL