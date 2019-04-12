SYLVANIA, Ohio — A new resource for those with autism is coming to our community, and you can take a tour.

The Ability Center has just opened their new assistance dog training facility to help those with autism achieve greater independence.

In recent years, The Ability Center's graduation rate for assistance dogs has increased 25 percent. The new facility will address growing needs by expanding the programming capabilities.

Those capabilities include a larger work space to enhance consumer learning and greater training opportunities for the service dogs.

The $1.4 million building features a dog training space, consumer service center and an independent living apartment where dogs will learn how to serve their humans in a real environment.

Service dogs provide help, independence and comfort for those on the autism spectrum. They're trained to pick up objects, remove clothe and open doors, among other tasks.

Additionally, The Ability Center will share the standalone building with Agility Angels, a local nonprofit that uses the sport of dog agility to help individuals with autism develop social skills, enhance their physical abilities, and gain self-confidence.

If you would like to tour the new facility, The Ability Center will be hosting open houses Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Dec. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Ability Center is located at 5605 Monroe St. in Sylvania.