University of Toledo graduate making his mark as editor of Hollywood movies

Don Money has over 40 credits to his name. His latest movie follows a family trying to escape from a massive wildfire.

LOS ANGELES — “Basically I get a lot of puzzle pieces - in essence - that I put together without necessarily seeing the picture on the box of what it’s supposed to look like when it’s done.”

So says Don Money, editor of the upcoming Hollywood movie On Fire and proud University of Toledo alumnus, describing what he does for a living.

The movie – with a story ripped from the headlines - is about first responders as they battle wildfires.

Money, who now lives in California, says he felt well prepared for the movie having watched news reports for years about the unprecedented fire seasons the state has been seeing.

He says the same lessons can be drawn from the disaster on Maui this week.

“With everything that is happening in Hawaii currently, it’s one of those instances where obviously it’s a terrible experience but underneath it you can find this amazing piece of humanity for the people who are helping and the people going through it,” said Money.



Money graduated from UT in the early 2000s - when people were still shopping at Southwyck Mall - and before the Huntington Center was even built. In fact, he was a bartender at Club Bijou in downtown Toledo.

Although he graduated with a degree in Information Systems and Operations Management he ended up with a career in the pictures.

Today, Don is a film editor with over 40 credits to his name - and a new movie headed to theaters in September.

Don, originally from Mansfield, still thinks back on his college days.

“I miss that whole crew working at Bijou and the Fieldhouse - and it was just a really special time....to be working in that area in that time,” said Money.

Don Money's wife is Emme Rylan, famous in the world of daytime soap operas. Rylan played Lulu Spencer in General Hospital and Abby Newman in Young and the Restless.

On Fire is slated to hit theatres on September 29 although it’s unclear if the movie will play in Toledo.