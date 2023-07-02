Sylvania-based producer takes home Grammy for work on Beyoncé album

Jameil Aossey, who works in his home in Sylvania, won a Grammy for working on this year's Best Dance/Electronic album - Beyoncé's "Renaissance"

SYLVANIA, Ohio — It’s possible you may know the person who won a Grammy on Sunday night for his work on Beyoncé’s album “Renaissance”.

Or if you don’t know him, maybe you’ve brushed elbows with him at the store or waited for a traffic signal to turn green with him.

That’s because producer Jameil Aossey does his work right in his Sylvania home.

And it’s not just Beyoncé on whose albums his work has appeared.

Aossey has worked with Eminem, X-Ambassadors, and Pussycat Dolls.

Aossey remains humbled about his work and the success he has had, telling WTOL in July, “"Even to this day, I'm still shocked and can't believe it. I think it's a big win for me after 22 years but I think it's a big win for Toledo.”

Aossey won a Grammy for his work on the Best Dance/Electronic Album - Beyoncé’s album.

It was his first time being nominated for a Grammy.

