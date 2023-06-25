Atlanta music producer remembers his Toledo roots

36-year-old Anthony Clint produces music for prime time television, Netflix series, and major sporting events. Clint is a Scott High School and OSU graduate.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Having been born and raised in Toledo is very personal for 36-year-old music producer Anthony Clint.

Although the Scott High School graduate has become a successful commercial music producer, he says he’ll never forget his roots.

"I graduated from Scott High School in 2005. Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog," said Clint.

After high school, Clint graduated from Ohio State before making his way down to Atlanta.

Clint and another musical talent from Toledo - Nate Hicks - collaborated with each other to create a song called "The Wrong One."

"We pitched that song to a publisher, and it ended up landing on Grand Crew on NBC," said Clint.

Grand Crew is a sitcom that tells the story of Black professionals in Los Angeles. Variety Magazine said Grand Crew is "warm and well-intentioned, and it is at its best when digging into the dynamic between its circle of friends."

It's one of many credits for Clint - who grew up in homes near Central Avenue and Boston Place in Toledo's central city. His work has appeared on a Netflix series, for the Detroit Pistons pre game show, the NAACP Awards show, and a BET show called The Family Business.

"There were things that could distract you and get you off focus if you allowed it," Clint said about growing up in Toledo. "But being involved in music at such a young age, that kept me focused."

Clint shares his wealth of musical knowledge on his YouTube channel called Clint Music, where he hopes to guide younger entrepreneurs through the process of branding their own music for commercial use.