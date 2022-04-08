What’s replacing the Wicked Twister roller coaster at Cedar Point? Park drops new tease involving ‘a few changes’

Wicked Twister was removed after the 2021 season to make room for future development at Cedar Point.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above features a front-seat ride from the Wicked Twister roller coaster, which has been demolished at Cedar Point.

Cedar Point has not yet confirmed what’s actually happening with the land once held by the Wicked Twister roller coaster, which was demolished after giving its final rides last year.

But 3News has just received a fresh tease from Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark regarding the changes that are coming soon.

“Information on future park improvements will be released at a later date, but guests will be able to witness a few ‘changes’ to the boardwalk as the season moves along,” Clark said in an e-mail.

Time of departure: 12:28 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8 in the year 2022 at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/vakKJUx136 — Tony Clark (@TonyClarkCP) February 8, 2022

Late last year, Clark said Wicked Twister’s removal was being done as “that area of the park is being prepared for future development.”

So what could be filling that space in the park? Keep watch in that area along the Cedar Point beach throughout the 2022 season to see any new developments.

Cedar Point opens this year on Saturday, May 7. The biggest change guests will experience is the new cashless policy throughout the park. Here's a breakdown of how that system works -- especially for those who don't have a credit or debit card.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on June 18, 2021.

Feeling nostalgic? Here’s a look back at the press release from Cedar Point when the park first announced the Wicked Twister roller coaster in November of 2001:

Named Wicked Twister, the 215-foot-tall, 72-mph steel roller coaster will launch riders into a new dimension of thrills and will be Cedar Point’s 15th roller coaster, enabling the park to break its own world record for having more coasters than anywhere on Earth.

A “double-twisting” impulse roller coaster, Wicked Twister will use the advanced technology of linear induction motors (LIM) to rocket riders out of the coaster’s station – at a maximum speed of 72 mph in 2.5 seconds! – propelling forward and backward and up and down a U-shaped track with spiraling 450-degree corkscrews atop each vertical 215-foot-tall tower. With “twists” on both towers – instead of just one – Wicked Twister will be the first and only coaster of its kind anywhere in the world.

With its train suspended from below its track, Wicked Twister will challenge passengers immediately by launching halfway up the first 90-degree 215-foot-tall tower before briefly pausing, reversing direction and accelerating into the station where it will be thrust nearly all the way up the second 90-degree 215-foot-tall tower. The coaster will be launched out of the station five times – three forward and two backward – while reaching the apex of each tower on the U-shaped track as it picks up speed through the LIM propulsion system. Riders will face the sky while rotating up the twisting towers and will face the ground while rotating backward in the opposite direction, creating a unique visual illusion of the ground rotating below.

With the addition of Wicked Twister, Cedar Point will be the only amusement park in the world to stake claim to having three roller coasters above 200 feet tall: the 205-foot-tall Magnum XL-200 (1989); the 310-foot-tall Millennium Force (2000) and now the 215-foot-tall Wicked Twister. This twisted scream machine will also be the eighth world-record-breaking ride Cedar Point has introduced since debuting the world-renowned Magnum XL-200 roller coaster in 1989. Plus, Wicked Twister will be the eighth roller coaster the park has added during this same time period.

Located on the east side of the Cedar Point Peninsula, along the park’s historic beach and stretching on both sides of the Giant Wheel, Wicked Twister will have a two-tone structure, blending a sunburst yellow track with bright teal columns. Wicked Twister’s train will be a mixture of blue, magenta, teal and yellow. The ride will use a 32-person train consisting of eight four-passenger cars and will have a ride capacity of approximately 1,000 riders per hour. Each seat will have an individual shoulder restraint and restraining belt.