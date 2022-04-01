Cedar Point nominated for best theme park, roller coasters, hotel in USA Today polls: How you can vote

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point.
Cedar Point is in the running for multiple top titles this year – including best theme park, best roller coaster, best outdoor waterpark and more. It comes as Cedar Point has been nominated in five different categories in the annual 10Best polls by USA Today.
Here’s how you can vote and where Cedar Point currently stands in each contest. Voting closes at noon Monday, April 25. The winners will be announced on May 6.
Here's the full list of rankings as of 7 a.m. Friday, April 1... Cedar Point's current placement is bolded in each list.
BEST THEME PARK
Cast your vote for best theme park HERE.
- Dollywood in Tennessee
- Silver Dollar City in Missouri
- Cedar Point
- Kings Island near Cincinnati
- Holiday World in Indiana
- Six Flags Magic Mountain in California
- SeaWorld Orlando
- HersheyPark in Pennsylvania
- Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Florida
- Universal Orlando Resort
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia
- Magic Kingdom Theme Park in Florida
- Disneyland Resort in California
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida
- EPCOT Theme Park in Florida
- Knott’s Berry Farm in California
- Disney California Adventure
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Florida
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida
- Universal Studios Hollywood
BEST ROLLER COASTER
Cast your vote for best roller coaster HERE.
- Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point
- Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia
- Lightning Rod at Dollywood
- Twisted Colossus at Six Flags Magic Mountain
- Phoenix at Knobels
- Millennium Force at Cedar Point
- The Voyage at Holiday World
- Fury 325 at Carowinds
- El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure
- Jurassic World Velocicoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Maverick at Cedar Point
- Mako at SeaWorld Orlando
- Intimidator 305 at Kings Dominion
- Twisted Timbers at Kings Dominion
- Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure: Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Phantom’s Revenge at Kennywood
- The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Montu at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Kumba at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
BEST THEME PARK HOTEL
Cast your vote for best theme park hotel HERE.
- Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa
- Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point
- LEGOLAND Hotel at Legoland Florida Resort
- Dollywood Cabins
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- Lowes Portofino Bay Hotel
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort
- Disneyland Hotel
- Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando Resort
- Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando
BEST OUTDOOR WATER PARK
Cast your vote for best outdoor water park HERE.
- Lost Island Waterpark in Iowa
- Dollywood’s Splash Country in Tennessee
- Cedar Point Shores Waterpark
- Splashin’ Safari in Indiana
- Aquatica Orlando
- Universal’s Volcano Bay in Florida
- Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort in Texas
- Island H20 Live! In Florida
- Hurricane Harbor in New Jersey
- Water Country USA in Virginia
- Rapids Waterpark in Florida
- Knott’s Soak City in California
- Disney’s Blizzard Beach in Florida
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon in Florida
- Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin
- Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas
- Adventure Island in Florida
- Sandcastle Water Park in Pennsylvania
- Carlina Harbor in North Carolina
- Water World in Colorado
BEST THEME PARK ENTERTAINMENT
Cast your vote for best theme park entertainment HERE.
- Dreamland Drive-In at Dollywood
- Celebrate 150 Spectacular at Cedar Point
- Celtic Fyre: Live Irish Step Dancing at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
- Fantasmic! At Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom Park
- The Bourne Stuntacular at Universal Studios Florida
- Harmonious at EPCOT Theme Park
- Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- World of Color at Disney California Adventure
- WaterWorld at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Ghost Town Alive at Knott’s Berry Farm
- Mardi Gras at Universal Studios Florida
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration at Universal Studios Florida
- Turn It Up! At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Universal Orlando’s Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida
- Frog Choir in Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Triwizard Spirit Rally at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees at Universal Studios Florida