Cedar Point nominated for best theme park, roller coasters, hotel in USA Today polls: How you can vote

Steel Vengeance, Millennium Force and Maverick are all nominated for America's best roller coaster in 2022.

Cedar Point is in the running for multiple top titles this year – including best theme park, best roller coaster, best outdoor waterpark and more. It comes as Cedar Point has been nominated in five different categories in the annual 10Best polls by USA Today.

Here’s how you can vote and where Cedar Point currently stands in each contest. Voting closes at noon Monday, April 25. The winners will be announced on May 6.

Here's the full list of rankings as of 7 a.m. Friday, April 1... Cedar Point's current placement is bolded in each list.

BEST THEME PARK

Cast your vote for best theme park HERE.

Dollywood in Tennessee Silver Dollar City in Missouri Cedar Point Kings Island near Cincinnati Holiday World in Indiana Six Flags Magic Mountain in California SeaWorld Orlando HersheyPark in Pennsylvania Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Florida Universal Orlando Resort Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia Magic Kingdom Theme Park in Florida Disneyland Resort in California Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida EPCOT Theme Park in Florida Knott’s Berry Farm in California Disney California Adventure Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Florida Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida Universal Studios Hollywood

BEST ROLLER COASTER

Cast your vote for best roller coaster HERE.

Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia Lightning Rod at Dollywood Twisted Colossus at Six Flags Magic Mountain Phoenix at Knobels Millennium Force at Cedar Point The Voyage at Holiday World Fury 325 at Carowinds El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure Jurassic World Velocicoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Maverick at Cedar Point Mako at SeaWorld Orlando Intimidator 305 at Kings Dominion Twisted Timbers at Kings Dominion Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure: Universal’s Islands of Adventure Phantom’s Revenge at Kennywood The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Montu at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Kumba at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

BEST THEME PARK HOTEL

Cast your vote for best theme park hotel HERE.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point LEGOLAND Hotel at Legoland Florida Resort Dollywood Cabins Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Lowes Portofino Bay Hotel Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Disneyland Hotel Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando Resort Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando Disney’s Contemporary Resort Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando

BEST OUTDOOR WATER PARK

Cast your vote for best outdoor water park HERE.

Lost Island Waterpark in Iowa Dollywood’s Splash Country in Tennessee Cedar Point Shores Waterpark Splashin’ Safari in Indiana Aquatica Orlando Universal’s Volcano Bay in Florida Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort in Texas Island H20 Live! In Florida Hurricane Harbor in New Jersey Water Country USA in Virginia Rapids Waterpark in Florida Knott’s Soak City in California Disney’s Blizzard Beach in Florida Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon in Florida Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas Adventure Island in Florida Sandcastle Water Park in Pennsylvania Carlina Harbor in North Carolina Water World in Colorado

BEST THEME PARK ENTERTAINMENT

Cast your vote for best theme park entertainment HERE.