Cedar Point

Cedar Point nominated for best theme park, roller coasters, hotel in USA Today polls: How you can vote

Steel Vengeance, Millennium Force and Maverick are all nominated for America's best roller coaster in 2022.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point.

Cedar Point is in the running for multiple top titles this year – including best theme park, best roller coaster, best outdoor waterpark and more. It comes as Cedar Point has been nominated in five different categories in the annual 10Best polls by USA Today.

Here’s how you can vote and where Cedar Point currently stands in each contest. Voting closes at noon Monday, April 25. The winners will be announced on May 6.

Here's the full list of rankings as of 7 a.m. Friday, April 1... Cedar Point's current placement is bolded in each list.

BEST THEME PARK

Cast your vote for best theme park HERE.

  1. Dollywood in Tennessee
  2. Silver Dollar City in Missouri
  3. Cedar Point
  4. Kings Island near Cincinnati
  5. Holiday World in Indiana
  6. Six Flags Magic Mountain in California
  7. SeaWorld Orlando
  8. HersheyPark in Pennsylvania
  9. Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Florida
  10. Universal Orlando Resort
  11. Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia
  12. Magic Kingdom Theme Park in Florida
  13. Disneyland Resort in California
  14. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida
  15. EPCOT Theme Park in Florida
  16. Knott’s Berry Farm in California
  17. Disney California Adventure
  18. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Florida
  19. Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida
  20. Universal Studios Hollywood

BEST ROLLER COASTER

Cast your vote for best roller coaster HERE.

  1. Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point
  2. Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia
  3. Lightning Rod at Dollywood
  4. Twisted Colossus at Six Flags Magic Mountain
  5. Phoenix at Knobels
  6. Millennium Force at Cedar Point
  7. The Voyage at Holiday World
  8. Fury 325 at Carowinds
  9. El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure
  10. Jurassic World Velocicoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
  11. Maverick at Cedar Point
  12. Mako at SeaWorld Orlando
  13. Intimidator 305 at Kings Dominion
  14. Twisted Timbers at Kings Dominion
  15. Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
  16. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure: Universal’s Islands of Adventure
  17. Phantom’s Revenge at Kennywood
  18. The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
  19. Montu at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
  20. Kumba at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

BEST THEME PARK HOTEL

Cast your vote for best theme park hotel HERE.

  1. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa
  2. Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point
  3. LEGOLAND Hotel at Legoland Florida Resort
  4. Dollywood Cabins
  5. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
  6. Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  7. Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
  8. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
  9. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
  10. Lowes Portofino Bay Hotel
  11. Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
  12. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  13. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
  14. Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts
  15. Disney’s Port Orleans Resort
  16. Disneyland Hotel
  17. Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando Resort
  18. Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando
  19. Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  20. Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando

BEST OUTDOOR WATER PARK

Cast your vote for best outdoor water park HERE.

  1. Lost Island Waterpark in Iowa
  2. Dollywood’s Splash Country in Tennessee
  3. Cedar Point Shores Waterpark
  4. Splashin’ Safari in Indiana
  5. Aquatica Orlando
  6. Universal’s Volcano Bay in Florida
  7. Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort in Texas
  8. Island H20 Live! In Florida
  9. Hurricane Harbor in New Jersey
  10. Water Country USA in Virginia
  11. Rapids Waterpark in Florida
  12. Knott’s Soak City in California
  13. Disney’s Blizzard Beach in Florida
  14. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon in Florida
  15. Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin
  16. Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas
  17. Adventure Island in Florida
  18. Sandcastle Water Park in Pennsylvania
  19. Carlina Harbor in North Carolina
  20. Water World in Colorado

BEST THEME PARK ENTERTAINMENT

Cast your vote for best theme park entertainment HERE.

  1. Dreamland Drive-In at Dollywood
  2. Celebrate 150 Spectacular at Cedar Point
  3. Celtic Fyre: Live Irish Step Dancing at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
  4. Fantasmic! At Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
  5. Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom Park
  6. The Bourne Stuntacular at Universal Studios Florida
  7. Harmonious at EPCOT Theme Park
  8. Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
  9. A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
  10. World of Color at Disney California Adventure
  11. WaterWorld at Universal Studios Hollywood
  12. Ghost Town Alive at Knott’s Berry Farm
  13. Mardi Gras at Universal Studios Florida
  14. Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
  15. Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration at Universal Studios Florida
  16. Turn It Up! At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
  17. Universal Orlando’s Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida
  18. Frog Choir in Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
  19. Triwizard Spirit Rally at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
  20. Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees at Universal Studios Florida

