Brooks & Dunn coming to Toledo in June

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hall of fame country duo Brooks & Dunn will make a stop in Toledo this summer.

The Reboot Tour will come to the Huntington Center June 24. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster or the Huntington Center box office.

Tickets start at $39.75.

Bandmates Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn formed Brooks & Dunn in 1990. The duo has seen 20 singles reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs charts and has recorded 11 studio albums.

"My Maria" and "Ain't Nothin 'Bout You" were the top country songs of 1996 and 2001, respectively.

Brooks & Dunn are winners of two Grammy Awards and 17 CMAs. They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.