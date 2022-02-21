Nelly headlining the Monroe County Fair Aug. 5

MONROE, Michigan — “It’s gettin’ hot in here” after Monroe County Fair officials announced Monday that rapper Nelly will be this year's headliner.
Nelly is scheduled to perform Aug. 5 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. The Monroe County Fair will be held July 31-Aug. 6.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 28. You can purchase tickets online here or call the Monroe County Fairgrounds box office at 1-800-514-3849.
The ticket prices do not include gate admission or processing fees.
Nelly's debut album Country Grammar reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 2000, as hit singles "Country Grammar" and "Ride wit Me" cracked the top 10. Since then, his other hits include "Hot in Herre" and "Just a Dream."