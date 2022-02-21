The Guess Who, The Temptations headlining Centennial Terrance summer concert series

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Guess Who and The Temptations are headlining this summer's concert series at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania.

The lineup was released Monday:

Saturday, May 28: The Guess Who with special guest Orleans.

Friday, June 24: The Temptations with The Four Tops.

Saturday, June 25: Hotel California (Eagles tribute band).

Saturday, Aug. 20: Get The Led Out (Led Zeppelin tribute band).

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Stranahan Theater box office, by calling 419-381-8851 or at etix.com.