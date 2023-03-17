Monster Jam returns to Toledo this weekend

Get ready to rev up your engines as monster trucks invade the Huntington Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Get ready to rev up your engines because Monster Jam is making its way back to the Huntington Center this weekend.

Toledo welcomes Monster Jam with several shows at various times and dates.

Starting at 7 p.m. today, you can see all your favorite monster trucks as they spin, jump and smash!

The trucks, driven by world-class professional drivers, are more than 10 feet tall and weigh 12,000 pounds.

The shows include racing through the obstacle course and two-wheel scale challenges where drivers show off their stunts in and freestyle event.

Monster Jam showtimes are listed below:

Friday - 7 p.m.

Saturday - 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.



For tickets, click here.