Toledo Firefighters Pipes & Drums gearing up for St. Patrick's Day performances

The group will have a total of nine performances at The Blarney in downtown Toledo on Friday, March 17 kicking off at 8 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Firetrucks and bagpipes – the Toledo Firefighters Museum on West Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo is echoing the sounds that will soon be heard around the city tomorrow.

The Toledo Firefighters Pipes & Drums is preparing for its annual performances during the St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

"This is a chance for us to spread good cheer," said Gerry Mazur, a drum major of the TFRD Pipes & Drums.

TFRD Pipes & Drums started back in 2003, inspired by bagpipers who performed and supported their brother and sister firefighters who lost their lives in 9/11.

TFRD Pipes & Drums currently has 20 members. They play bagpipes and different types of drums.

The band usually plays at funerals or solemn events, so they are excited for the high spirits during St. Patrick's Day.

"It's not just a sad occasion, said Mazur. "This is a chance for everyone to come out and just have a great time."

The group will have a total of nine performances at The Blarney in downtown Toledo on Friday, March 17 kicking off at 8 a.m.