Toledo Symphony Strings concert to honor Black History Month

Many of the compositions being performed Feb. 28 were written by enslaved persons.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Symphony Strings will perform a concert Feb. 28 in honor of Black History Month at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in West Toledo.

The candlelight performance of "On Angels' Wings, We Soar to the Light" will be directed by Maestro Chelsea Tipton II. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

The Toledo Symphony Strings will perform music in the spirituals genre. Many of the songs were composed while persons were enslaved. The music will reflect a sense of oppression and is designed to be uplifting.

Compositions to be performed include Old Time Religion, Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen, and All God's Children Got Wings.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, and must be purchased by Feb. 26 by calling 419-241-4544. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Many safety precautions will be in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Attendance is limited to 125 people and masks must be worn at all times.