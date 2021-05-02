LIST | Celebrating Black History Month in the 419

February is Black History Month. It's a time to listen, learn and grow. Here are events across our area to honor the history, culture and lives of Black Americans.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Black History Month is a celebration of culture and a chance for everyone to become more knowledgeable about our nation's history and the contributions Black Americans have made.

During a time of ongoing racial tension, Black History Month offers a chance to open a dialogue, to reflect on steps made toward equality and to acknowledge how far there still is to go.

Across our area, local organizations, schools and others are holding events to honor and celebrate Black History Month.

TOLEDO LUCAS COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is hosting a month full of activities, with virtual programs and trivia featuring prizes on social media.

Monday, Feb. 8 - 7-8:30 p.m.

A Month of African American Music History features jazz musician Marion Meadows introducing his documentary "Vintage Jazz" and a talk with Toledo's Joey Sommerville about local jazz.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 - 7 p.m.

The library's "Authors!" series celebrates Black History Month with an online discussion and Q&A with Ladee Hubbard, author of "The Rib King."

Every Saturday morning, the library will have virtual programs including Storytime Online, a mini dance lesson, African drumming and a lesson in decorating baked goods with Jera's Heavenly Sweet.

Activities to Go packets are available at library locations at the Grab and Go table. The all ages packets offer a chance to learn more about music in African American history and have craft instructions and supplies to make simple instruments, coloring sheets and puzzles.

For more of the Toledo Library's Black History Month programming, including blogs and Zoom book groups, check out the full event page here.

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO

Tuesday, Feb. 16 - 6 p.m.

Dialogues on Diversity: COVID-19 vaccines and the Black community is a free virtual event that will feature multiple panelists including medical professionals from area healthcare facilities and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, as well as Rev. Willie Perryman, Toledo NAACP president.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 - 7 p.m.

Black History Month Keynote Speaker: Tamika Mallory, Harlem-born award-winning social justice leader, co-chair of the Women's March and co-founder of Until Freedom will speak on issues of racial justice in the current climate in a free virtual session.

For more events including trivia, student involvement and watch parties, check out UToledo's Black History Month event page.

BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

BGSU's Black Expo, Virtual Movie Session and Jazz Session will all be held at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.

Saturday, Feb. 13 - 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Black Expo

Saturday, Feb. 13 - 6 - 8 p.m.

Virtual Movie Session, Bowen-Thompson Student Union Theatre

Saturday, Feb. 13 - 6 - 8 p.m.

Jazz Session, Bowen Thompson Student Union Spirit Tasting from Black-owned brands

MONROE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Monroe County Community College is partnering with the Monroe County Library Systems for events throughout the month.

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m., catch the Black History Month BLUES SERIES live on the Monroe County Library Systems' Facebook page.

Throughout the month, MCCC will hold free, online presentations from professors and health professionals discussing issues in the Black community, racism and ways to heal. Registration is available at Monroe County Community College's Black History Month event page.

21-Day Equity Challenge - United Way Monroe Lenawee County Over the 21-Day Challenge, you will take a self-guided learning journey that examines the history and impacts of racism and how it shapes people’s lived experience in Monroe and Lenawee counties. While the challenge has already begun, it's not too late to sign up. Each morning, you'll receive an email prompt with readings, videos or podcasts to encourage deeper thinking and understanding.



OHIO STATEHOUSE LIVING HISTORY PERFORMANCES

The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB) will celebrate Black History Month with a free historical performance each Tuesday at noon through February. The performances will be held live on Zoom.

The programs are presented by We’ve Known Rivers. The series is organized by the Ohio Statehouse Museum Education Center with the support of the Ohio Channel.

The programs are free and no registration is required. Each program will be open to the public online using Zoom.

The hour-long performances begin every Tuesday at noon. For links and more information for each of these performances, check out the Ohio Statehouse's web page.

Feb. 9 - A People Denied: Tri-Racial Appalachian Heritage, by Lyn Ford

- A People Denied: Tri-Racial Appalachian Heritage, by Lyn Ford Feb. 16 - Henry “Box” Brown: Magician Escapes to Freedom, by Rory Rennick

- Henry “Box” Brown: Magician Escapes to Freedom, by Rory Rennick Feb. 23 - Streams in Motion: Stories from WKR Rivermates, by We’ve Known Rivers

Each program will be available following the performance at OhioChannel.org.

Courage in the Skies: The Story of the Tuskegee Airmen by Anthony Gibbs and performances from 2020 are available to watch now.

ADD YOUR EVENT!

Do you have an event for Black History Month you'd like to share with the community? Contact us at www.wtol.com/contact-us or text us at 419-248-1100 with the topic of the event, location, time and date.