Toledo Symphony performing for virtual audiences only in January, limited in-person through June

TSO will make performances from January through June available through livestream, with limited in-person attendance accommodated as COVID-19 conditions improve.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Symphony Orchestra is making changes to its 2020-21 performance schedule, moving January performances online. Through June, all performances will be available through livestream and as COVID-19 conditions improve, limited in-person audiences will be accommodated.

January performances will have no in-person attendance.

A big change to the schedule is that two spring performances will be postponed. Bernadette Peters and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert will both be rescheduled for a later date.

KeyBank Pops Series performances have been re-imagined and the original series will be played at a later date. Instead, a line up of Toledo Symphony musicians will hold alternate performances matching monthly themes, like love songs for Valentine's Day and a St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Through June, performances will take place at the Toledo Museum of Art's Peristyle Theater, with streams available through TSO's TAPA Streaming platform. Tickets for the livestream performances can be purchased at stream.artstoledo.com and on Apple TV and Roku devices.