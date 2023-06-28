Toledo hosting its first ever LEGO convention in October

Professional LEGO artists from around the United States will be in town to show off their elaborate creations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's first ever LEGO convention is happening this fall.

The Toledo Brick Convention will roll into the Glass City Center Oct. 28 and 29. Professional LEGO artists from around the United States will be in town to show off their elaborate creations.

Tickets are $14.99 and are expected to sell out fast. You can purchase tickets at this link.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the construction zone with thousands of bricks available. There will also be live builds to watch.

Galleries with life-sized LEGO creations and other unique concepts will be set up.

Other attractions include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors.

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe.

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with.

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite.

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets.

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders.

The two-day event supports Creations for Charity, which is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holiday season.