'Rock the Block' event helps improve Toledo's Junction Neighborhood

Hundreds of volunteers are expected to come out to the one-day event on Wednesday where they will work to improve exterior projects on homes in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo and other community organizations are joining together Wednesday for their clean-up event in central Toledo's Junction Neighborhood.

Fifth Third Bank is sponsoring the event called, 'Rock the Block,' where they are partnering with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and the Junction Coalition to help empower residents to get out and build up their communities.

Hundreds of volunteers will meet at the Fredrick Douglas Center for the one-day event which includes exterior-house projects like park cleanups, removing trash, brush trimming, planting flowers and light repair projects.

The projects are no cost to the homeowners who were able to request the work they wanted done beforehand. They were also encouraged to help be a part of the work themselves, as well.

At the end of the event, famous boxing coach William Griffen will be recognized for his legacy of training some of the best fighters in Toledo and all over the world.

This event comes after The City was awarded one of its highest competitive grants ever at $20 million to improve the Junction area of Toledo.

The grant was secured through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program and will go towards beautifying the area while also improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists on the roads.

Junction Coalition's Executive Director Alicia Smith said she is passionate for the future.

"Make sure that your community is walkable, safe, and protected for not just the children but the elders who have stood in the gap for us and stay in sustainable space where you can live and be happy," Smith said.

The event is family-friendly and youth must be at least 11 years or older to participate.