Lucas County Health Department hosting summer farmers markets to promote healthy eating

To connect Toledo residents with healthy, fresh produce, the Health Department is hosting three summer farmers markets.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will host several summer farmers markets in downtown Toledo to encourage healthy eating among the community.

In an effort to connect Toledoans with fresh produce, the Health Department will sponsor three Thursday farmers markets in front of their downtown Toledo location at 635 N. Erie St., officials said in a press release.

The farmers markets will occur at the following dates and times:

July 20, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Aug. 17, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sept. 21, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

In addition to cash, Produce Perks, WIC farmer's market coupons and Senior Farmer's Market Nutrition Program coupons will also be accepted.

Employees will be on site to assist those paying with SNAP benefits, department officials said.

This event is separate from the Toledo Farmers' Market, which take occur on Saturdays at 525 Market Street.

