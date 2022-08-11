Lake Erie Awareness Day brings nature and family-friendly activities to Put-in-Bay

The cross-island event will feature activities highlighting the historical and environmental value of Lake Erie and its islands.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Lake Erie's very own Put-in-Bay will offer a free day of education and entertainment on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Lake Erie Awareness Day, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature activity stations exploring the cultural, historical and ecological importance of the islands. Some of the topics will draw attention to aquatic and terrestrial conservation efforts. Featured ecological and environmental topic come as this year's algal bloom returns to Lake Erie, posing risks to humans, pets and wildlife.

There will be six family-friendly activity stations in total; after each one is completed, participants will receive a prize for their efforts. Participants can also enter to win a grand prize if they complete all six stations.

Stations will be located in various locations around South Bass Island, the island upon which Put-in-Bay is located. Activity spots include the Aquatic Visitors Center, the Boardwalk Restaurant, Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial and more.

Event organizers expressed the importance of the day's activities in a press release.

"We take pride in the great strides being made to protect this amazing body of water, one of Ohio's greatest and most important resources," Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said. "I encourage people to come to this event and learn about those efforts and how they can contribute to the health of Lake Erie."

Lake Erie Awareness Day is hosted in collaboration between Ohio Sea Grant, Stone Lab and various education organizations across the island.

Connect with us on social media: