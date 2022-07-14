Audio walking tour offered by National Museum of the Great Lakes

Local author and historian narrates an audio tour exploring Toledo history.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL) is offering a new way to experience Toledo's rich history firsthand, all while getting some sunshine.

In addition to NMGL's indoor museum and interactive Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship, history-lovers--and those who just enjoy a good walk--can experience Toledo history in action.

NMGL has employed the use of a self-guided tour app called VoiceMap. The tour, which costs only $5.99, is called "The Port of Toledo: From Middlegrounds Metropark to Cherry Street and back" and already has a five-star review.

After paying for the tour, users will be directed to follow a path from the Middlegrounds Metropark to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and back. The tour is narrated by author and Toledo historian Tedd Long and lasts 90 minutes.

The scope of the tour isn't limited to maritime history, either. Listeners will get to hear Long's extensive knowledge of the Toledo area's complex industrial, economic and social history.

"There are so many fascinating maritime stores to explore in Toledo," Long said. "From why Toledo's Warehouse District was centered on Swan Creek, to how the canals helped to transform the Glass City, and how a change in wind direction saved downtown Toledo in 1894."

The tour doesn't need to be done all at once, either. After purchasing it, you are free to use it at your own pace.