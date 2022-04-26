Celebrate Día at a fun, kid-centered event

Wood County Library and La Conexión partner to put on a fun event highlighting Latin-American culture.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Children’s Place of the Wood County District Public Library will work with La Conexión to begin Children’s Book Week with a celebration of Día (Children’s Day/Book Day).

The excitement begins on Saturday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m. in the Bowling Green Library Atrium.

April 30 is an important day as it is the annual celebration of Día (Children’s Day/Book day), an initiative from the American Library Association that emphasizes connecting children from all backgrounds with library materials in many languages and about many cultures.

The library and La Conexión will have a bilingual storytime featuring "Vamos! Let's Go Eat" by Raul the Third. During the event, there will also be crafts, games, and a Storybook Walk of Bright Star by Yuyi Morales. Children will also receive a gift Spanish Language book.

Street Tacos taco truck will also visit the library during the program. Kids who attend the event will receive a coupon for a free taco from Street Taco.