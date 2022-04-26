Tips for maintaining plants during back and forth spring weather

We go to Stevens Garden to learn simple ways to keep plants safe during a late-April frost.

MONCLOVA, Ohio — This time of year the weather can be very unpredictable, which makes it tricky to get those flowers and vegetables planted.

With the weather being so nice over this past weekend, Stevens Gardens opened a little early. However, all of their in-ground plants came with a warning.

“We did sell some vegetables but were clear to customers that they should not plant them just yet,” said Debbie Stevens-Laux, with Stevens Gardens in Monclova.

The cooler weather happening this week will make it more likely to frost. It is not very healthy for plants when they are exposed to the frost, so it is important to take the necessary precautions to keep your plants safe.

Aside from vegetables, Stevens Gardens offers hanging and potted plants, which are a safe bet this time of year.

“Hanging and potted plants can be taken inside overnight if it’s going to be cold,” said Stevens-Laux.

Stevens Gardens is open every day, and offers a variety of plants for customers to purchase.