'The Bash' is back

The event that brings good food, great music, and awesome science all into one evening; proceeds will help provide science education to our community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The BASH returns to the Imagination Station on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. at the science center.

The event, which is presented by Comfort Line FiberFrames, will offer food, drinks and entertainment both inside and outside of the building.

The shindig is for adults only, 21-years-old and above.

Fiery Flair bartenders from Robbie Flair will offer entertainment as well as mixed drinks, beer, wine and spirits.

Entertainment will include multiple musicians both inside and outside of the venue. On the main stage, the TFC Band will headline the evening.

Diverse options for food will be provided by dozens of local restaurants.

Here are just a few of the restaurants that will be there:

7 Little Cupcakes

Concina De Carlos

Fusian

Lazeez Eatery

Mancy’s Ideal

Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn

There will also be a silent auction to bid for amazing items and experiences from around the Toledo area.

The event will take place at the Imagination Station and tickets are $100 per person.

Tickets go on sale April 26.