Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
11 Investigates
Sports
Go 419
Money
Politics
Nation World
Your Day
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Features
Latest News Stories
Man shot by Toledo police in critical condition, investigation continues
Delays & closings
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Skycams
Latest Weather Stories
A pleasant, spring-feeling week | WTOL 11 Weather - Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m.
A pleasant, spring-feeling week | WTOL 11 Weather
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Toledo, OH »
37°
Toledo, OH »
Weather
Closings
WTOL 11 Sports
Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge
Go 419
11 Investigates
Work at WTOL 11
Meet the Team!
Contests
Leading Edge
Recipes
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com
Ukraine
Russian invasion of Ukraine: CONTINUING COVERAGE
Ukraine
Toledo man returns home safely from Ukraine
Josh, whose last name we're not disclosing, was working in Kyiv for eight months before evacuating
Ukraine
17-mile long Russian convoy spotted in Ukraine satellite imagery
Russia struck Ukraine's second-largest city while leaders from both countries met in Belarus for a first round of peace talks.
Ukraine
Ukrainians protest Russia outside United Nations
Protestors outside the UN headquarters in New York demand that the organization take action against Russia, with some calling for the country's expulsion.
Ukraine
FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from international soccer
“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said.
Ukraine
These are the scenes from inside a makeshift Ukrainian shelter
Life in Ukraine's underground shelters is hard — water and fuel shortages are common, toilets sometimes overflow. But families find it hard to complain.
Ukraine
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? Military history expert explains
Kyle Rable, a PhD student studying military history at Texas Tech - and a northwest Ohio native - provides important context.
Local News
Talking to kids about the war in Ukraine
A pediatric psychologist shares advice on easing fears kids may have about the war unfolding in Ukraine.
Ukraine
Toledo group marching in support of Ukraine
Toledo Helps Ukraine was created by Ukrainian students at the University of Toledo and other Ukrainians in Toledo as a way to support Ukraine.
Ukraine
Toledo group marching in support of Ukraine
Toledo Helps Ukraine was created by Ukrainian students at the University of Toledo and other Ukrainians in Toledo as a way to support Ukraine.
Ukraine
PHOTOS: Protests around the world against Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Both at home and abroad, people took to the streets to protest Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Local News
DeWine calls for unity with Ukraine, 'heavy price' for Putin
Gov. Mike DeWine stressed a message of being united saying, "Today and this past week, no matter what our backgrounds, we are all Ukrainians."
Ukraine
Toledo man returns home safely from Ukraine
Josh, whose last name we're not disclosing, was working in Kyiv for eight months before evacuating
Ukraine
17-mile long Russian convoy spotted in Ukraine satellite imagery
Russia struck Ukraine's second-largest city while leaders from both countries met in Belarus for a first round of peace talks.
Ukraine
Ukrainians protest Russia outside United Nations
Protestors outside the UN headquarters in New York demand that the organization take action against Russia, with some calling for the country's expulsion.
Ukraine
FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from international soccer
“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said.
Ukraine
These are the scenes from inside a makeshift Ukrainian shelter
Life in Ukraine's underground shelters is hard — water and fuel shortages are common, toilets sometimes overflow. But families find it hard to complain.
Ukraine
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? Military history expert explains
Kyle Rable, a PhD student studying military history at Texas Tech - and a northwest Ohio native - provides important context.
Local News
Talking to kids about the war in Ukraine
A pediatric psychologist shares advice on easing fears kids may have about the war unfolding in Ukraine.
Ukraine
Toledo group marching in support of Ukraine
Toledo Helps Ukraine was created by Ukrainian students at the University of Toledo and other Ukrainians in Toledo as a way to support Ukraine.
Ukraine
Toledo group marching in support of Ukraine
Toledo Helps Ukraine was created by Ukrainian students at the University of Toledo and other Ukrainians in Toledo as a way to support Ukraine.
Ukraine
PHOTOS: Protests around the world against Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Both at home and abroad, people took to the streets to protest Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Local News
DeWine calls for unity with Ukraine, 'heavy price' for Putin
Gov. Mike DeWine stressed a message of being united saying, "Today and this past week, no matter what our backgrounds, we are all Ukrainians."
WTOL would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow