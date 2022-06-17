High swim risk at Lake Erie beaches: Life-threatening wave heights, rip currents expected this weekend

CLEVELAND — Were you planning on taking a swim at one of Lake Erie’s beaches this weekend? The National Weather Service in Cleveland has a warning you need to know.
“Swim risk at Lake Erie beaches will reach high by tonight [Friday] due to high wind speeds and wave heights,” the National Weather Service wrote on Facebook. “High swim risk means life-threatening wave heights and rip currents are expected.”
Their advice?
“Do not enter the water!”
Here’s a closer look at the weekend beach forecast for locations in Cuyahoga County…
FRIDAY
- Waves: 1-3 feet, building to 2-4 feet
- Swim risk: Moderate, which means swimming is discouraged
FRIDAY NIGHT
- Waves: 3-6 feet, building to 3-7 feet
- Swim risk: High, which means do not enter the water
SATURDAY
- Waves: 5-7 feet, subsiding to 3-5 feet
- Swim risk: High, which means do not enter the water
Here's more details discussing the dangerous water conditions from the National Weather Service:
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
Although the water will be dangerous, the air temperature won’t be ideal for swimming either as much cooler conditions return throughout the weekend. Highs for Friday are expected in the low 80s, but Saturday will only reach approximately 70 degrees.
MORE HEADLINES:
Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on June 15, 2022.