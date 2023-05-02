Fee-free trees: 'Tree Toledo' to give out free tree seedlings at Ohlman's Farm Market

The local ministry will offer 11 different seed types for families on May 13 at Ohlman's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Families in the 419 can start the process of planting a tree for free in the near future.

'Tree Toledo', a local ministry of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, now in its ninth year of operation to mitigate climate change by encouraging tree planting, is offering free tree seedlings from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 13 at Ohlman’s Farm Market on Hill Avenue.

The ministry will offer 11 different tree species, ranging from common types such as Red Oak and Sugar Maple to more rare types like Tulip Poplar and Black Chokecherry.

There will be a limit of three trees per household, with some flexibility for special circumstances.

This is Tree Toledo’s first public giveaway for 2023. In the first nine years of the effort, volunteers with the ministry have seen to the planting of over 197,000 tree seedlings.

To learn more about the event, reach out to Tree Toledo at treetoledo@gmail.com.

