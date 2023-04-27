Gin company founder launching charity program to protect the Great Lakes

From May through June, $1 per bottle of gin sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and Indiana will be donated to protect the Great Lakes.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The founder of a gin company that emphasizes sustainability and conservation is starting a new charity program in Grand Rapids.

Gray Whale Gin is headquartered in California and works to protect the ocean with each bottle sold. Part of the company's proceeds go toward Oceana, an organization that focuses on ocean conservation.

Founder Marsh Mokhtari is a food and adventure host on Food Network, National Geographic and the Travel Channel. In 2016, Mokhtari and his wife Jan opened Golden State Distillery, which helps support environmental conservation in California.

Mokhtari is in Grand Rapids through Friday, April 28 to launch a new charity program in partnership with The Alliance for the Great Lakes.

From May through June, $1 per bottle of gin sold by Gray Whale Gin in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and Indiana will be donated to The Alliance for the Great Lakes.

"My wife and I, we live on the ocean, our kids are junior lifeguards, it's the future of our planet," Mokhtari said on the importance of protecting the ocean and lakes.

The Alliance for the Great Lakes advocates for the conservation of the Great Lakes, as well as funds research and analysis to help guide policy around water conservation.

Gray Whale Gin can be found in most grocery stores. For more information, click here.

Related Articles Yes, there is a difference between SPF and UPF

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.