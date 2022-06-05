Chris Wormley to hold youth football camp at Whitmer High School

TOLEDO, Ohio — Chris Wormley is returning home to northwest Ohio to hold his first-ever youth football camp.
The camp will be held at Wormley's alma mater of Whitmer High School on Saturday, June 11 and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with check-in from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
It is a free event, but is limited to 180 participants with registration opening on Monday, May 16 at 9 a.m.
For Wormley, it's all about giving back to the community that raised him.
"Toledo, Ohio, and more specifically, the Whitmer community have given so much to me," he said. "Not only the ability to play sports at Whitmer for so long, but just the support. Every time I go back to the city, I can feel that support, I can feel that love."
"To be able to give back to a group of kids for a day, to be able to see the smile on their faces, and to see them have a great time for a few hours on a Saturday, I'm really excited about that opportunity," Wormley said.