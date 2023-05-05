'Mr. Irrelevant' | Toledo's Desjuan Johnson eager to prove worth in NFL

The Los Angeles Rams drafted the former Rocket defensive tackle with the 259th overall pick in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, one college football player inherits the label 'Mr. Irrelevant' – a title designated for the last pick in the NFL Draft.

Toledo defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson became the latest recipient of said title after being selected 259th overall by the Los Angeles Ram in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I'm starting at the bottom of a new mountain. I had a great college career, but now it's a new mountain I'm climbing," said Johnson. "It's a bigger and tough mountain, but I'm ready to go. I understand there's going to be ups and downs but I'm ready to go full tilt."

The ascent toward the peak of the National Football League has now begun for the Rockets' lone draft pick this year. Although Johnson enters his next chapter with an unexpected label, he says it carries very little relevance toward his professional goals.

"Call me 'Mr. Irrelevant,' I ain't tripping. I'm just ready to play football," added Johnson.

The title of 'Mr. Irrelevant' automatically adds attention more so than most other draft picks. Yet, the fact Johnson has a team to call his own is the biggest takeaway for him.

"Everybody was making it seem bad, like it's just a name," Johnson said. "I understand the things that come with it but at the end of the day, I got picked and I'm ready to prove I can play."

Coming off a 1st Team All MAC season, in which Johnson tallied a career-high 16.5 tackles for loss, the future L.A. Ram prepares to gear up for a new challenge.

"Just going to do my best to soak up as much knowledge as possible," said Johnson.

To say the Rocket run stopper is excited to head out West might be an understatement.

"I didn't know what to think, my heart was racing and I was just filled up with emotion," Johnson explained when he got the call during the draft. "I told the coach I'm ready now, you can book my flight right now. I didn't want to wait around, I was ready to put the work in."

Johnson is the 9th Toledo player to be drafted in the past six years. A legacy he plans to continue by making his own mark.

"I didn't get picked in the mid or 1st rounds, but that doesn't mean I set a low standard. How I do in the NFL, I'm just trying to make a name for myself. Make as many plays as I can, be relevant and be there for the team."

MR. IRRELEVANT | "I understand the things that come with it, but at the end of the day I got picked and I'm ready to prove I can play," @DesjuanJ told me. pic.twitter.com/WkLQaFJVat — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) May 5, 2023