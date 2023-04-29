x
NFL

Toledo's Desjuan Johnson selected by Rams with final pick in NFL Draft

Johnson, a defensive tackle, was selected by Los Angeles with the draft's last pick, also known as Mr. Irrelevant.
Melanie Fitch announces Desjuan Johnson as the final pick of the draft by the Los Angeles Rams on the third day of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The final pick is referred to as the Mr. Irrelevant pick. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TOLEDO, Ohio — On the NFL Draft's final day and final pick, the Los Angeles Rams selected the University of Toledo's Desjuan Johnson with the 259th pick of the draft.

The Rockets defensive tackle is this year's "Mr. Irrelevant," the name given to the player taken with the last pick in the draft.

Despite the somewhat rude nickname, Johnson is unlikely to be complaining about being picked. 

Last season, Johnson helped lead Toledo to a Mid-American Conference championship and a bowl game victory.

He finished the year with 65 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. He also had an interception against Bowling Green.

The Detroit, Michigan native is the third Rockets player to be drafted since last year, joining Toledo native Tycen Anderson to the Bengals, and Samuel Womack to the 49ers. 

    

MORE FROM THE NFL DRAFT:

