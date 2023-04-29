Toledo's Desjuan Johnson selected by Rams with final pick in NFL Draft

Johnson, a defensive tackle, was selected by Los Angeles with the draft's last pick, also known as Mr. Irrelevant.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On the NFL Draft's final day and final pick, the Los Angeles Rams selected the University of Toledo's Desjuan Johnson with the 259th pick of the draft.

The Rockets defensive tackle is this year's "Mr. Irrelevant," the name given to the player taken with the last pick in the draft.

Despite the somewhat rude nickname, Johnson is unlikely to be complaining about being picked.

With the final pick in the #NFLDraft, the Rams select Desjuan Johnson.



2023's Mr. Irrelevant‼️ pic.twitter.com/G1trrF0nUc — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2023

Last season, Johnson helped lead Toledo to a Mid-American Conference championship and a bowl game victory.

He finished the year with 65 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. He also had an interception against Bowling Green.

The Detroit, Michigan native is the third Rockets player to be drafted since last year, joining Toledo native Tycen Anderson to the Bengals, and Samuel Womack to the 49ers.