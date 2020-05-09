Toledo boxer helps save man's life at weigh-in ahead of Saturday's fight in Vegas

DeAndre Ware is also a Toledo firefighter. Heavyweight Jared Anderson, also from Toledo, is also on the card tonight. The fights will be available on ESPN+.

LAS VEGAS — Toledo boxer DeAndre Ware is being heralded as a hero after helping to save a man’s life on Friday.

Ware, who is also a Toledo Fire and Rescue Department firefighter, is in Las Vegas this weekend for a fight with Steven Nelson.

At his weigh-in prior to the fight on Friday, Ware put his firefighter and EMT training to use when he jumped in to help an official with Top Rank Boxing who was in distress.

Ware performed chest compressions on the official until he could be taken to a local hospital.

According to ESPN, the man was suffering from an apparent heart attack when Ware and an on-site doctor intervened until help could arrive.

The Top Rank family is incredibly thankful to DeAndre Ware (@Drezzydre1349), who while in Vegas to fight Saturday night, sprung into action heroically today to come to the critical aid of a member of our team in sudden medical distress. Thank you to a true hero. pic.twitter.com/uoVTdXwguP — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 5, 2020

Ware tweeted about the incident shortly afterward expressing thanks that he was able to help save the life of the man.

Ware’s 10 round super-middleweight bout with Nelson will stream on ESPN+ just ahead of the night’s title fight.

Top Rank Boxing is promoting tonight’s fights.

DeAndre Ware isn’t the only Toledo boxer on the card in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Undefeated heavyweight Jared Anderson, who goes by the nickname “the Real Big Baby”, will be fighting in his third fight in three months against Rodney Hernandez.

Anderson is 5 and 0, with 5 knockouts so far and has been turning heads in the boxing world.

Anderson says he is familiar with Hernandez, who he was in a camp with at one time.

“I seen the guy, he brings something to the table. He’s a pressure fighter, but he gets tired too fast. I really don’t think too much of it, we’re just going to keep our distance, make sure we keep him off of us,” said Anderson.

Anderson is keeping his sights set on his ultimate goal, a world title shot.

“I’m maturer and gradually getting there, to the point I’m trying to listen and take advice from other fighters, people who have been there before.”