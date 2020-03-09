Tigers farm system ranked second best in MLB as prospects train in Toledo

Top prospects like Spencer Torkelson have embraced the Glass City as home as the Tigers taxi squad trains in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With no Mud Hens season, the Tigers taxi squad has just been working out in Toledo.

Just yesterday, MLB Pipeline ranked this farm system as the second-best in all of baseball. A big reason why is the prospects that are working out at Fifth Third Field every single day.

They’re some of the brightest young stars in all of baseball, and right now they are calling Toledo home.

“We’re kind of building relationships right now,” said Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson. “One day we’ll remember Toledo 2020 taxi squad. We’ll look back at this when we’re in the big leagues together and say, ‘Wow, remember when we were in Toledo with no fans and just going about our days in a pandemic?’ I think it’s going well and everyone’s a great person and we’re all having fun playing baseball.”

Spencer Torkelson is the crown jewel of prospects. The Tigers drafted him number one overall in the 2020 MLB Draft.

With that comes great responsibility, and quite frankly, great pressure.

“No doubt it crosses your mind, but you just got to go back to what got you here,” said Torkelson. “If you get stressed out over stuff like that, it’s not as fun. So, you just got to go out there, have fun and enjoy the ride because you’re in a position that not many people get to be in.”

While his time in Toledo hasn’t exactly been the normal experience, he’s doing his best to enjoy the city and take advantage of his time here in northwest Ohio.