TOLEDO, Ohio — On Wednesday, athletes from around the area signed their letter of intent to play their respective sport at the college level.
Some athletes signing will be staying as close as the University of Toledo, while another is going cross country to the University of Oregon.
Here's a breakdown of the athletes that signed Wednesday and who will be signing later this week:
Anthony Wayne:
- Emilie Gardner - University of Findlay for Women's Soccer
- Hannah Rybicki - University of Findlay for Women's Track & Field and Women's Soccer
- Keaton Grabarczyk - University of Arkansas Pine Bluff for soccer
- Kaylee Kahl - Bowling Green State University for track & field
- Zach Mowka - Duquesne University for soccer
- Brooke Hamblin - Walsh University for soccer
- Jade Ramer - Kent State University for softball
Perrysburg:
- Chris Grycza - University of Toledo for cross country
- Brendan Graves - Bowling Green State University for soccer
- Kat Mandly - Bowling Green State University for volleyball
- Claire Feldkamp - Tiffin University for softball
- Luke Borer - Ohio University for baseball
- Alexia Moehling - University of Toledo for track & field
- Lily Yoder - Lourdes University for soccer
Notre Dame Academy:
- Katie Wisniewski - Wittenberg University for soccer
- Alyssa Stark - University of Findlay for soccer
- Lauryn Mick - Indiana University for cross country and track & field
- Mady Zoltowski - University of Toledo for softball
St. John's Jesuit:
- Joey Akpunonu - Bowling Green State University for soccer
- Teddy Wagner - Jackson Junior College for baseball
Bryan:
- Emma Meade - St. Francis University (Pennsylvania) for bowling
- Jessica Mueller - St. Francis University (Indiana) for soccer
- Taylor Peters - University of Michigan for dive
- Jessica Robb - Trine University for volleyball
- Meggie Voigt - Ohio University for swimming
Van Buren:
- Lindsay Shaw - Bluffton University for volleyball
- Tyler Arbaugh - University of Oregon for track & field
- Kaleb Snodgrass - Lock Haven University for wrestling
Cardinal Stritch:
- Joey Holifield - Oakland University for basketball
- Devyn Jones - Concordia University for basketball
- Hope Yost - Defiance College for volleyball
Defiance:
- Caden Kline - Ohio State University for baseball
Springfield:
- Taylor Turner - Miami (OH) University for softball
Southview:
- Logan Danzeisen - Purdue University for baseball
- Isaac Grinberg - UC San Diego for swimming
- Ashley Hartung - University of Sioux Falls for swimming
- Ellie Pool - University of Toledo for soccer
St. Ursula Academy:
- Hannah Best - Bowling Green State University for volleyball
- Payton Morman - University of Toledo for volleyball
- Paige Zolciak - Eastern Michigan University for golf
- Brooke Hoffman - Ohio Wesleyan University for softball
- Piper Conlan - Seton Hill University for lacrosse
- Carlin Pendell - Niagara University for lacrosse
Good luck to the area athletes signing to play at the next level!
