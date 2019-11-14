TOLEDO, Ohio — On Wednesday, athletes from around the area signed their letter of intent to play their respective sport at the college level.

Some athletes signing will be staying as close as the University of Toledo, while another is going cross country to the University of Oregon.

Here's a breakdown of the athletes that signed Wednesday and who will be signing later this week:

Anthony Wayne:

Emilie Gardner - University of Findlay for Women's Soccer

Hannah Rybicki - University of Findlay for Women's Track & Field and Women's Soccer

Keaton Grabarczyk - University of Arkansas Pine Bluff for soccer

Kaylee Kahl - Bowling Green State University for track & field

Zach Mowka - Duquesne University for soccer

Brooke Hamblin - Walsh University for soccer

Jade Ramer - Kent State University for softball

Perrysburg:

Chris Grycza - University of Toledo for cross country

Brendan Graves - Bowling Green State University for soccer

Kat Mandly - Bowling Green State University for volleyball

Claire Feldkamp - Tiffin University for softball

Luke Borer - Ohio University for baseball

Alexia Moehling - University of Toledo for track & field

Lily Yoder - Lourdes University for soccer

Notre Dame Academy:

Katie Wisniewski - Wittenberg University for soccer

Alyssa Stark - University of Findlay for soccer

Lauryn Mick - Indiana University for cross country and track & field

Mady Zoltowski - University of Toledo for softball

St. John's Jesuit:

Joey Akpunonu - Bowling Green State University for soccer

Teddy Wagner - Jackson Junior College for baseball

Bryan:

Emma Meade - St. Francis University (Pennsylvania) for bowling

Jessica Mueller - St. Francis University (Indiana) for soccer

Taylor Peters - University of Michigan for dive

Jessica Robb - Trine University for volleyball

Meggie Voigt - Ohio University for swimming

Chad Savage

Van Buren:

Lindsay Shaw - Bluffton University for volleyball

Tyler Arbaugh - University of Oregon for track & field

Kaleb Snodgrass - Lock Haven University for wrestling

Justin Slauterbeck

Cardinal Stritch:

Joey Holifield - Oakland University for basketball

Devyn Jones - Concordia University for basketball

Hope Yost - Defiance College for volleyball

Defiance:

Caden Kline - Ohio State University for baseball

Laura Kline

Springfield:

Taylor Turner - Miami (OH) University for softball

Southview:

Logan Danzeisen - Purdue University for baseball

Isaac Grinberg - UC San Diego for swimming

Ashley Hartung - University of Sioux Falls for swimming

Ellie Pool - University of Toledo for soccer

St. Ursula Academy:

Hannah Best - Bowling Green State University for volleyball

Payton Morman - University of Toledo for volleyball

Paige Zolciak - Eastern Michigan University for golf

Brooke Hoffman - Ohio Wesleyan University for softball

Piper Conlan - Seton Hill University for lacrosse

Carlin Pendell - Niagara University for lacrosse

Good luck to the area athletes signing to play at the next level!

