PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Owens Community College will be suspending fall and winter sports for the 2020-21 seasons.

Men's basketball, women's basketball and volleyball will be the affected sports. The school hopes that the NJCAA will move volleyball to the spring season.

This action comes as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Owens Community College said, "This decision was made in consideration of the health and welfare of our athletes and with the understanding of the disruption that the COVID-19 situation could have on the team's recruitment and training schedule."

The school plans to resume competition in the spring of 2021 if it is safe and appropriate to do so.

