Fishing returns to the Sandusky River in Fremont

With river access closed in 2020 due to COVID shutdown, anglers from across the region and country are ready for the walleye and white bass run in the Sandusky River

FREMONT, Ohio — It may look a little different from years past, but plenty of anglers are biting to get back in the Sandusky River to fish.

In a standard year, The Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the spring fishing season generates about $2.5 million for the county.

But in 2020, the pandemic put a hold on that as the annual fishing festival was cancelled and the local governments closed Sandusky River fishing access.

"Here on the Sandusky River, they know they're not going to be shoulder to shoulder with somebody else. There's enough room for them to spread out so it's good social distancing. You're outdoors, so you're breathing the fresh air, it's just a great opportunity to get out," said Peggy Courtney, executive director of the SCCVB.

There will be no fishing festival this May either, but in mid-to-late April, food trucks will be invited to set up at Roger Young park.

Organizers know with the end in sight for the pandemic, and tourism season right around the corner, we should be seeing plenty more fishing in the Sandusky River for months.

"We know people will, naturally, come to the lake. We're a great stop just a few minutes away from the lake, we've got a lot to offer here. So we know that there's going to be people coming out and about; we're starting to see that already," said Courtney

Peggy says that the walleye and white bass run are just the beginning of bringing visitors to the county.

All summer long, Sandusky County will be celebrating last year's bicentennial.