Rossford Walleye Roundup offering $20,000 to winners

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A record 40 teams are signed up for the Rossford Walleye Roundup, but slots are still available.

The two-day fishing competition is set for April 2 and 3, and is open to all two-person teams. Payouts are based on the number of teams, and winners are on track to earn over $20,000 this year.

Anglers from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York and Wisconsin have signed up. To register, visit this link.

Entry fee is $500 per team. Tournament fishing hours are between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days on Michigan and Ohio waters of Lake Erie. No Canadian waters are permitted.