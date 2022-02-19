How to watch the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Here is everything you need to know about the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony and how you can watch it live, on TV and online.

BEIJING, China — Sunday's Closing Ceremony will wrap up the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Similar to the Tokyo Olympics, this year's Olympic sendoff is expected to be more scaled-back than in year's past because of the precautions surrounding COVID-19. Most athletes have competed and already returned to their home countries.

Here is everything you need to know about the Closing Ceremony and how you can watch it live, on TV and online:

When is the Olympic Closing Ceremony?

The Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20. It will begin at 8 p.m. local time in China, which is 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

China is currently 13 hours ahead of the United States East Coast.

Where to watch the Olympic Closing Ceremony?

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app will offer a live stream of the Closing Ceremony on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

Click here for a live stream of the live event.

When is the Closing Ceremony on TV?

Unlike the Opening Ceremony, NBC does not plan to broadcast the Closing Ceremony live on TV.

NBC's primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony will kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on TV, as well as on the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com.

NBC's primetime broadcast will then be replayed overnight.

Click here for a live stream of the primetime Closing Ceremony coverage.

Who is hosting the Closing Ceremony coverage?