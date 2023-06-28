Local rower Seth Parsons set to compete for Team USA in China

Parsons, a St. John's graduate and current member of Adrian College's rowing team, will represent the U.S. at the World University Games.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In one month, the world stage of rowing will feature a member from northwest Ohio. Seth Parsons, a graduate of St. John's High School, will compete at the World University Games in Chengdu, China, for Team USA.

Parsons' career began in high school, where he thrived as a Titan.

"I have to contribute that to my brother, I followed him," Parsons said. "It's not a very common sport, luck of the draw I guess with it being offered at St. John's. They had it and it's a great opportunity, rowing is where I chose to go."

That decision has rewarded the Sylvania native with quite a journey. Parsons recently became the first rower at Adrian College to earn All-American honors.

"It is a team sport, there's nothing like it," Parsons, a sophomore at Adrian, said. "The brothers next to you, the camaraderie is the biggest thing you take away from it."

His dedication to his craft has provided a unique experience. Parsons was chosen to represent the U.S., amplifying his preparation to compete against the world's best.

"In our sport, it's a lot of pain and trial," Parsons said. "It takes long training sessions, hours a day. There's nothing like finishing a race with your friends and everyone is exhausted. The relief of all your work and training paying off, there's nothing quite like that."

Parsons will travel to Oklahoma City this weekend where he will train with Team USA before heading overseas to China. When asked about the technique required to become successful at rowing, Parsons said "it's a lot like balancing an elephant on a toothpick."

He added that a lot of his focus revolves around his mentality and lower body. A light day still requires two hours of practice, according to Parsons.

"Any sort of movement is going to rock you back and forth, especially with the smaller boats because you'll roll right over if you make a mistake," Parsons said. "A ton of mental focus and huge in the legs. Most people just think you're out rowing a boat and have big arms but we take pride in our legs, big quads and big hamstrings."

Parsons will compete at the World University Games from July 28 to Aug. 8.

That won't be the final achievement for the Parsons family in 2023, though. His father Aaron, who coaches the St. John's rowing team, told WTOL 11 that the program will be hosting the Glass City Regatta on Sept. 23 -- formerly known as the Frogtown Regatta -- along the Maumee River in downtown Toledo. Sponsors are still needed for the event.