World record set by Notre Dame Academy rowing team

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local rowing team has set a new world record.

Concept2, well-known rowing equipment manufacturers, confirmed that Notre Dame Academy’s rowing team broke the world record in Large Team Longest Continual Row.

The new 64-hour record was set over President’s Day weekend. This triumph took a team of 22 Eagle rowers to accomplish.

Maya Fister, senior at NDA, organized the schedule by assigning time slots and maintaining the time logs. She put the team together with one goal in mind – an early jumpstart on team bonding prior to the start of their spring season.

“As soon as I sent the text out to the team asking who was interested in the opportunity, the responses were immediate,” said Fister.

NDA's resource center and senior lounge were able to be open and available for rowers to stay overnight thanks to the support and supervision from NDA Rowing Coaches, Catherine Sprague and Emily Mills.

“I want our team to succeed in racing, but I also want them to be able to look back years from now and remember that their high school rowing careers weren’t just about working hard and aiming to win, but also about connecting with their teammates as people,” Coach Sprague explained.